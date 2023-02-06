Bulgaria expects a List from Turkey with the Humanitarian Aid it Needs
Bulgaria expects a list from Turkey of the humanitarian aid it needs at the moment - medicines, tents, water, food - this is what Prime Minister Garab Donev said. The European Commission has already expressed gratitude to our country for the quick response and for the already provided equipment and people, he added. So far, no request for aid has been received from Syria.
"We have already sent 73 rescuers, over 30 units of specialized equipment to clean up the consequences of this severe earthquake, 5 dogs from the Bulgarian Red Cross, so the government together with the capital municipality, the BRC responded in a flash to provide the necessary help and support in rescuing the survivors of this severe earthquake", said Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev.
Bulgarian rescue teams have arrived in Turkey
The teams of the Emergency Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality arrived at the airport in Adana, Turkey. Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced this on Facebook.
16 people from the unit, equipped with specialized search and rescue equipment, are part of the Bulgarian rescue team that left this morning with the two "Spartan" planes of the Ministry of Defense to help the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.
The teams have 2 emergency rescue vehicles with trailers and the necessary equipment for carrying out rescue activities - thermal cameras, vibration camera, drone with thermal camera, telescopic search camera with the possibility of direct contact with the victims.
The Bulgarian rescue team includes employees of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" of the Sofia Municipality, the DG "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" and doctors from the Military Medical Academy.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: Skopje should understand that the Road to Europe is through Actions, Not through Words
- » Relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia Worsened after Yesterday, 3 Bulgarians are Arrested
- » 151 Years since the birth of Gotse Delchev: Bulgarians are Blocked at the Border with North Macedonia for More than an Hour!
- » Bulgaria: How much will the April 2 Elections Cost?
- » Bulgaria’s President instructed the New Cabinet: Fight against Poverty
- » US Ambassador: The Ties between the American and Bulgarian People have Never Been Stronger