Bulgaria expects a List from Turkey with the Humanitarian Aid it Needs

Bulgaria expects a list from Turkey of the humanitarian aid it needs at the moment - medicines, tents, water, food - this is what Prime Minister Garab Donev said. The European Commission has already expressed gratitude to our country for the quick response and for the already provided equipment and people, he added. So far, no request for aid has been received from Syria.

"We have already sent 73 rescuers, over 30 units of specialized equipment to clean up the consequences of this severe earthquake, 5 dogs from the Bulgarian Red Cross, so the government together with the capital municipality, the BRC responded in a flash to provide the necessary help and support in rescuing the survivors of this severe earthquake", said Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev.

Bulgarian rescue teams have arrived in Turkey

The teams of the Emergency Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality arrived at the airport in Adana, Turkey. Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced this on Facebook.

16 people from the unit, equipped with specialized search and rescue equipment, are part of the Bulgarian rescue team that left this morning with the two "Spartan" planes of the Ministry of Defense to help the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The teams have 2 emergency rescue vehicles with trailers and the necessary equipment for carrying out rescue activities - thermal cameras, vibration camera, drone with thermal camera, telescopic search camera with the possibility of direct contact with the victims.

The Bulgarian rescue team includes employees of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" of the Sofia Municipality, the DG "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" and doctors from the Military Medical Academy.

/BNT