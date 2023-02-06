Ukrainian Currency worth nearly 1 Million BGN was found in a Cache of a Bus on the Danube Bridge-Ruse

20 million Ukrainian hryvnias (nearly BGN 1 million) were found in a cache of a bus at the Danube Bridge-Ruse border crossing, the Customs Agency reported.

On January 29, a bus driven by a Turkish citizen was stopped for inspection. The route of the bus was Turkey - Ukraine.

In the course of the inspection, the customs officials discovered an additional built-in box - a hiding place between the rear axles and the aisle in the passenger compartment, which contained packets of Ukrainian banknotes wrapped in black nylon and brown tape. The total amount of discovered currency is 20,000,000 Ukrainian hryvnias, placed in 10 packs of 2,000,000 Ukrainian hryvnias each.

In his written explanations, the driver of the vehicle stated that the packages were given to him by a stranger to take to Ukraine, and he himself placed them on the bus.

In this case, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Ruse.

A day earlier, on 28/01/2023, during another inspection in the Danube Bridge - Vidin area, customs inspectors found 200,000 undeclared Danish krones in the first-aid kit in the cabin of a Turkish-registered truck traveling from Western Europe to Turkey. The BGN equivalent of the currency is BGN 52,590.

