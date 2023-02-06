New 7.5 Earthquake in Turkey

World | February 6, 2023, Monday // 14:03
Bulgaria: New 7.5 Earthquake in Turkey @Twitter

A new strong earthquake of 7.5 on the Richter scale was registered in Turkey, reported the European Seismological Center.

The tremor was felt at 13:24 p.m. local time. The epicenter is near the town of Ekinozu, Kahramanmaras and is about 10 km deep, Turkish media reported.

