New 7.5 Earthquake in Turkey
A new strong earthquake of 7.5 on the Richter scale was registered in Turkey, reported the European Seismological Center.
⚡️Building in Turkey collapses after new 7.5 magnitude earthquake that was felt roughly 30 min ago pic.twitter.com/YwV3hvw36B— War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 6, 2023
The tremor was felt at 13:24 p.m. local time. The epicenter is near the town of Ekinozu, Kahramanmaras and is about 10 km deep, Turkish media reported.
A new #earthquake of the magnitude 7.8 occurred in #Turkey News Reporter Running and Screaming #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/5sRtxaBB3Q— Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 6, 2023
/BNT
