New 7.5 Earthquake in Turkey

A new strong earthquake of 7.5 on the Richter scale was registered in Turkey, reported the European Seismological Center.

⚡️Building in Turkey collapses after new 7.5 magnitude earthquake that was felt roughly 30 min ago pic.twitter.com/YwV3hvw36B — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 6, 2023

The tremor was felt at 13:24 p.m. local time. The epicenter is near the town of Ekinozu, Kahramanmaras and is about 10 km deep, Turkish media reported.

/BNT