Bulgaria: Strong Wind Knocked Down Trees in Varna

Over the past few days, the Office for Fire Safety and Population Protection in Varna has responded to nearly 50 reports of fallen branches, trees and metal sheets due to the strong wind. This was announced by the press center of the Directorate of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, quoted by "Bulfoto". There are also cars on which broken branches have fallen.

"The intense wind imposed a very complex operational environment on our teams. They received 46 calls, with 95% of them mostly related to broken trees and fallen branches blocking roadways. Fortunately, only material damage was done. We have no data on injured citizens," said Inspector. Ivaylo Metodiev, RDPBZN - Varna.

Reports of fallen branches and billboards on Sunday were also submitted to the team on duty in the Municipality of Varna. The most serious of them is about broken glass on the railing of the Youth Center. The site has been cleaned and fenced.

There are also fallen enclosures around the archaeological finds in the Shishkova garden. They are about to be restored.

The Municipality of Varna also announced that the gradual replacement of the flags torn by the strong wind, located in the central city area and along the boulevards, has begun. The cleaning of fallen branches continues.

Wind gusts reached 60 km/h on Monday.

