Russia Closed the only Road to Georgia

The only road connecting Russia with Georgia and Armenia has been closed to all types of vehicles since Monday, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Information from the Russian Ministry of Emergencies says that the suspension of the flow out of Russia is "until further notice". Bad weather is cited as the reason.

The road connecting Russia with North Ossetia and Georgia has been actively used by Russian citizens trying to leave the country. Over the summer, hundreds of thousands fleeing the announced mobilization for Ukraine took the route to leave Russia, as Georgia does not require visas.

"Due to worsening weather conditions on the territory of Georgia, the inability to ensure safe passage of vehicles, as well as taking into account the recommendations of the Georgian border police, the movement of all types of vehicles is prohibited in Vladikavkaz - the village of Lars in the direction of leaving Russian Federation from 01:00 a.m. Moscow time on February 6 until further notice," the ministry quoted Interfax as saying. specified by the press service.

Truck traffic was restricted on Sunday.

The Georgian Military Highway is currently the only land route connecting not only Georgia, but also Armenia with Russia.

/Dnevnik