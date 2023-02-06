Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: Skopje should understand that the Road to Europe is through Actions, Not through Words

“North Macedonia must understand that the path to Europe and good neighborly relations is through actions, not through words.” This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev on the occasion of reported problems along the border for Bulgarian citizens to participate in commemorative services on the anniversary of the birth of Gotse Delchev last Saturday.

"A number of Bulgarian citizens had difficulty crossing the border, including the police forces who were approved to accompany me on this visit for over 40 minutes. We took action with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the same day. I have asked for an explanation as to why and what the reasons are and as the first reason given to us was the lack of electricity, today I am moving three generators to the three points so that there is electricity. I have given them such clear indications that any other problems they encounter of a technical nature, because they claim such problems, we will help them overcome them. I have made a request at the end of the week to meet again, it will most likely be in Delčevo, not in Skopje. We are maintaining communication, but I really want the Macedonian side to understand that the road to good neighborly relations and the road to Europe go through actions, not words. Actions must match words".

