World Leaders expressed Sympathy and Willingness to Help after the Earthquake in Turkey

A number of world leaders have expressed their sympathy and willingness to help after the powerful earthquake in southern Turkey that killed hundreds in Turkey and Syria.

Greece was the first to send its best rescue team to Turkey to help rescue people from the earthquake.

At the same time, the snowstorm continues in Greece. Closed schools and government offices, as well as part of the roads, which are not only covered with snow, but also icy from the low temperatures. Car chains are mandatory. Civil protection urges people not to go out and to travel only as a last resort.

The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports of the disaster, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. US President Joe Biden has ordered the country's agency for international development to assess how it can help.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was "close to the friendly Turkish people" and was ready to provide the necessary support to deal with the consequences of the disaster.

"I am shocked by the news of the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. "We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. At this moment, we are close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance."

Israel said it was ready to help Turkey after a strong earthquake measuring nearly 8 on the Richter scale struck central parts of the country and northwestern Syria, with tremors also felt in parts of Israel and the Palestinian territories, Reuters reported.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant said Israel's security forces were ready to provide any assistance needed, and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said an emergency aid program was being prepared.

Search and rescue teams of 370 people from Azerbaijan will be sent to the affected areas in Turkey.

Bulgaria will send two "Spartan" airplanes with rescuers to Turkey

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR