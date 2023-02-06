Bulgaria: The Wind Speed in Sliven reaches over 100 km/h

The wind in Sliven reaches over 100 kilometers per hour at times, reported Snezhana Kaneva, from the crisis department of the municipality.

At the intersection of Stefan Stambolov Boulevard, a billboard torn by the wind makes traffic difficult. The municipality announced that it will be removed.

In addition to this billboard, there are fallen tree tops on the streets of the city, which, however, do not hinder movement.

There is no information about neighborhoods and settlements without water, and extensive wind damage. Inspections by municipal officials continue, citizens' reports are also accepted.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR