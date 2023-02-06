Bulgaria: The Wind Speed in Sliven reaches over 100 km/h
The wind in Sliven reaches over 100 kilometers per hour at times, reported Snezhana Kaneva, from the crisis department of the municipality.
At the intersection of Stefan Stambolov Boulevard, a billboard torn by the wind makes traffic difficult. The municipality announced that it will be removed.
In addition to this billboard, there are fallen tree tops on the streets of the city, which, however, do not hinder movement.
There is no information about neighborhoods and settlements without water, and extensive wind damage. Inspections by municipal officials continue, citizens' reports are also accepted.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Strong Wind Knocked Down Trees in Varna
- » Yellow Code for Negative Temperatures throughout Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Strong Winds in 10 Regions Today: Temperatures Drop to Minus 15° in the Coming Days
- » Light Precipitation in Western Bulgaria, Strong Wind in 18 Regions
- » From February 5: Arctic Cold sets in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: The Roads in the Areas of Sofia have been Treated against Icing