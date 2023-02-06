US Searches for Debris from Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon

World | February 6, 2023, Monday // 08:46
Bulgaria: US Searches for Debris from Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon @CNN

The United States said it was searching for debris from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Air Force and Space Command Gen. Glen D. VanHerck said the Navy is working to retrieve the balloon and its payload, and the Coast Guard is ensuring the operation is safe.

It is believed that if the operation is successful, Washington will gain a broader view of China's espionage capabilities.

Today, Beijing said that in this way the USA "seriously affected and spoiled" the relations between the two countries.

/BNR

