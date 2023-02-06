COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 12 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 12, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

575 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 234 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 3 new hospital admissions.

2 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,254,691 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,722 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,301 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,184 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,295,597 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA