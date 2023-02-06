Yellow Code for Negative Temperatures throughout Bulgaria
A yellow code for negative temperatures has been announced throughout Bulgaria for today, February 6. Over the next 24 hours, snowfall is expected in many places.
During the day, precipitation will stop in Western Bulgaria, a strong northerly wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. Conditions for blizzards and winds remain.
The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between minus 9°C and minus 4°C, and the maximum - between minus 4°C and 1°C. In Sofia, minimum - about minus 8°C, maximum - minus 3°C - minus 4°C.
In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy with snow showers. A moderate to strong north-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters - about minus 8°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 15°C.
BGNES
