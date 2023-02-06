Ministry of Foreign Affairs: There is No Information about Injured Bulgarians after the Earthquake in Turkey
At the moment, there are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens after the strong earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported to BNT.
As a result of the earthquake, more than 200 people have died or are being searched for, there are more than 1000 injured and a lot of material damage.
The Bulgarian diplomatic missions in Turkey have coordinated with the local authorities, contact is also maintained with representatives of the local emigrant community.
/BNT
