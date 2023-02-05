Bulgaria: A 21-year-old Girl from Sofia was found Dead

Society » INCIDENTS | February 5, 2023, Sunday
Rest in peace, Iva

A 21-year-old girl from the capital's "Botunets" neighborhood was found dead.

Iva went missing on January 30. Her parents last spoke to her then at lunch.

The police are working on all versions, but for the moment the leading one is that it is a suicide. There is no evidence that she was raped.

Part of the body was burned, and a small bottle of perfume was found next to it. No traces of highly flammable substances - gasoline and others - were found.

A pre-trial proceeding was instituted for inducing suicide under Art. 127 of the Criminal Code. The crime is under the jurisdiction of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

/BNT

