Bulgaria: A 21-year-old Girl from Sofia was found Dead
A 21-year-old girl from the capital's "Botunets" neighborhood was found dead.
Iva went missing on January 30. Her parents last spoke to her then at lunch.
The police are working on all versions, but for the moment the leading one is that it is a suicide. There is no evidence that she was raped.
Part of the body was burned, and a small bottle of perfume was found next to it. No traces of highly flammable substances - gasoline and others - were found.
A pre-trial proceeding was instituted for inducing suicide under Art. 127 of the Criminal Code. The crime is under the jurisdiction of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A 17-year-old Student Died in a Classroom in Burgas
- » Young Man is in Coma after an Accident between Car and Ambulance on the Ring Road in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: A Disco on the Northern Beach in Burgas Burned Down
- » Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency has been Declared in the Karlovo villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan
- » Bulgaria: Kilometer-Long Queues and Broken-Down Trucks during Heavy Snowfall at the "Predel" Pass
- » In Northwestern Bulgaria: A Woman Died while waiting 35 Minutes for an Ambulance