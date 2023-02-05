COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 22 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 22, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

806 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.73 percent.

There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 232 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 2 new hospital admissions.

There have been no cures in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,254,689 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,712 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,299 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

/BTA