COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 39 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 39, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,331 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.67 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 231 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are nine new hospital admissions.

51 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,254,690 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,689 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 111 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,290 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,184 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,295,563 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA