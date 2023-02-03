Bulgaria: How much will the April 2 Elections Cost?
With its decree, the government approved the planned bill for the expenses and transfers for the preparation and production of the elections for national representatives on April 2, 2023.
The approved funds amount to BGN 87.7 million. Activities related to the electoral process that will be financed with them include:
- the preparation and printing of electoral lists;
- the purchase and production of the necessary election papers and materials;
- the printing of the ballots;
- the logistical support of the regional and municipal administrations and the administration of the Council of Ministers;
- the remuneration of the members of the district and section election commissions;
- the computer processing of the voting data and the issuance of a ballot with the election results;
- holding an explanatory campaign about the rights and obligations of citizens and the way of voting.
The cabinet is ready to provide additional necessary funds when concluding contracts for logistics and technical support of the specialized devices for electronic machine voting, as well as for other materials and accompanying activities to ensure the electoral process, including machine voting and video surveillance/ the video recording.
In the conditions of a non-adopted state budget for 2023, the financing of the expenses for the plan-account will be carried out in accordance with the Law on the Implementation of Provisions of the Law on the State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2022, the Law on the State Public Insurance Budget for 2022 and the Law on the Budget of the National Health Insurance Fund for 2022, where there is an express possibility for the Council of Ministers to approve funding for the preparation and production of elections according to the Electoral Code. The act of the government is in fulfillment of Art. 18 of the Electoral Code.
/BNT
