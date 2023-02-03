Team Bulgaria will take 13 Athletes to the MMA World Championship in Serbia

IMMAF Announces Athletes and Teams for 2022 World Championships

Over 520 Athletes from 62 Nations

11 – 18 FEBRUARY 2023

NOVI BEOGRAD, SERBIA

SENIOR & JUNIOR TOURNAMENTS

WATCH LIVE AT IMMAF.TV

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation announced the provisional list of national teams and athletes competing in the 2022 IMMAF World Championships, which is set to take place at the Štark Arena, in Novi Beograd (Belgrade), Serbia from 11 to 17 February.

Over 520 athletes from 62 countries are expected to compete in Serbia, making the 2022 IMMAF World Championships the biggest event in the international governing body’s history. A number of champions from the 2022 season are set to return including: Sabrina de Sousa (BRN), Ramazan Gitinov (BRN), Magdalena Czaban (POL), Fergus Jenkins (NZL), Otabek Rajabov (TJK) and Veja Hinda (NAM).

Team Bulgaria will be competing with 13 athletes on the team, 4 in the Senior division and 9 in the Junior.

The Senior competition will feature six weight divisions for female athletes, from Atomweight to Lightweight, and ten for male athletes, from Strawweight to Super Heavyweight. The World Championships will be conducted per the latest IMMAF Amateur rules. All six days of action will be available to stream on IMMAF’s OTT platform, IMMAF.TV, for fans all over the World.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/International Mixed Martial Arts Federation - IMMAF