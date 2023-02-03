TPP ContourGlobal Maritsa 3 produced over 12% of the Electricity in Bulgaria in 2022

With its stable operation, the plant contributes to the security of Bulgaria's electricity system

TPP "ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" provided more than 12% of the total electricity produced in Bulgaria in 2022. This electricity is enough to cover the average annual needs of more than 1,300,000 households in the country.

With its stable operation, the power plant contributed to the security of the country's electricity system and to meet the needs of electricity in the region in the complicated international situation. The generated electricity is 7% more compared to last year and is the largest production in the plant's long history.

"As one of the largest capacities in Bulgaria, which operates entirely with local resources, the CountourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP is of key importance for the country's energy security. In addition, it is one of the few modernized power plants in our country that meet the highest level of environmental requirements of the European Union. During the past year, we worked with a high degree of load and contributed to the stability of the system and to the provision of affordable electricity for Bulgarian businesses and households. We set a production record and also an outstanding achievement of over 17 million man-hours without incidents," said Alexander Zhelev, Chief Engineer of ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP.

The power plant, which is part of the Maritsa East complex, has successfully implemented an Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety Management System according to ISO 14000:2015 and ISO 45001:2018.

ContourGlobal Maritsa Iztok 3 owns and operates the first lignite-fired thermal power plant in Southeast Europe, which operates in full compliance with the highest European standards for labor safety and environmental protection. The plant produces on average 10% of the electricity in Bulgaria using local energy sources and thus contributes to guaranteeing the country's energy security and independence. Over BGN 1.4 billion has been invested to ensure the plant's reliable operation and measures to protect the environment and work safety. The shareholders are the international energy company ContourGlobal (73%) and the National Electric Company (27%).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/CountourGlobal