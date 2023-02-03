Bulgaria’s President instructed the New Cabinet: Fight against Poverty

Four months after the early elections and after three failed attempts for the 48th National Assembly to form a regular cabinet, today President Rumen Radev appointed the new caretaker government, congratulating them on what they have achieved so far, but also highlighting their future priorities.

After noting that his main task will be to organize the fifth early parliamentary elections in the last two years, the head of state highlighted the successes of Galab Donev's first cabinet, including taming galloping inflation, wild prices, overcoming problems with the lack of natural gas, the frozen infrastructure projects, the lack of laws on the Recovery and Development Plan.

"Despite the limited tools, you managed to stop the free fall of the state, to control the crises, to hold fair elections", insisted Radev.

According to him, a huge leap was made in the energy sector in just a few months, with the first transparent tenders for the supply of liquefied gas being organized, and real diversification was achieved, which also affected the price.

"You have managed to reduce the price of fuel to the lowest in Europe," the president said categorically.

"Bulgaria has turned from a country through which Russian gas is transited into a desired and sought-after partner and a valuable generator of ideas, with which we put ourselves in a very good position in the Balkans, contributing to the energy security of our partners and allies," he noted .

"For the first time, the state stepped on Kapitan Andreevo with all its might, as border security was strengthened and the illegal traffic of migrants was significantly reduced, healing processes began in the Ministry of Internal Affairs," our head of state also noted.

The president also pointed out the main priorities that the "Donev" 2 cabinet will have to focus on, after the prices of goods continue to rise, and the Bulgarians become impoverished and look anxiously at their future.

"Bulgarians are impoverished, they live hard and with anxiety about the future. Therefore, the main priorities in your further activity should be aimed at guaranteeing the purchasing power of Bulgarian citizens and fighting impoverishment, supporting the most vulnerable, limiting monopolies and speculation. Improving the conditions for economic development, supporting domestic producers and aggressively attracting foreign investment," insisted Rumen Radev.

According to him, security also remains a permanent commitment of the government, therefore "I expect the work on the modernization projects of the army to continue to develop, even greater strengthening of the border, financial crimes, lawlessness on the roads, to strengthen the state, justice reform".

The President addressed the Cabinet saying that he expects the construction of the National Children's Hospital to continue to develop at an accelerated pace, as well as the air ambulance project to be implemented.

"You have proven that you have the character not only to overcome challenges, but to make responsible decisions for the future, because the lack of decisions today means decline and stagnation in the future," emphasized Radev.

According to him, the participants in the upcoming election campaign will try to attribute successes to the caretaker government.

"I call on you to keep your composure, not to interfere in the campaign and not to take sides, but to stand up for the truth, your personal dignity and the interests of the departments and the Bulgarian citizens," urged the president and read Decree 27 appointing the caretaker government with Prime Minister Galab Donev:

Cabinet composition:

Atanas Angelov Pekanov – acting Deputy Prime Minister for European funds management;

Lazar Manolov Lazarov – acting deputy prime minister for social policies and acting minister of labor and social policy;

Hristo Vladimirov Alexiev - acting deputy prime minister for economic policies and acting minister of transport and communications;

Ivan Petev Demerdzhiev - Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Acting Minister of Internal Affairs;

Rositsa Atanasova Velkova-Zheleva – Acting Minister of Finance;

Dimitar Zhelyazkov Stoyanov – Acting Minister of Defense;

Asen Georgiev Medzhidiev – Acting Minister of Health;

Ivan Dimitrov Shishkov – Acting Minister of Regional Development and Public Works

Sasho Georgiev Penov - Acting Minister of Education and Science;

Nikolay Milkov Milkov – Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Krum Kostadinov Zarkov – for acting Minister of Justice;

Nayden Vladislavov Todorov – Acting Minister of Culture;

Rositsa Atanasova Karamfilova-Blagova – Acting Minister of Environment and Water;

Yavor Iliev Gechev – Acting Minister of Agriculture;

Nikola Rumenov Stoyanov – Acting Minister of Economy and Industry;

Rosen Ivanov Hristov – Acting Minister of Energy;

Alexander Georgiev Pulev – Acting Minister of Innovation and Growth;

Ilin Pavlinov Dimitrov – Acting Minister of Tourism;

Vesela Nikolaeva Lecheva – Acting Minister of Youth and Sports;

Georgi Georgiev Todorov – acting minister of e-government.

In turn, the new former acting Prime Minister, Gulab Donev, announced that he and his colleagues will not participate in the creation of new dividing lines in society, will work for all Bulgarians and will not interfere in the elections, although they expect political blows in this direction .

"Until yesterday we were the hundredth government of Bulgaria, today we are the 101st, and the reason for this is one: the 48th National Assembly, despite the stated ambition and demonstration of forms of dialogue, failed to produce a regular government supported by a stable majority. Yes being a minister for a second term has a serious advantage: you know what is coming and you are ready for the second season of the political survivor. We will continue to do the work for which we were elected and appointed by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria responsibly and transparently. We will maintain calm and reasonable dialogue in public relations. Our priority in the next two months will be the organization and preparation of fair, democratic and free elections," he pointed out.

According to him, many ministers from his team will be blamed for failures.

"We will be pointed out for not dealing with reforms, we will be responsible for decisions for which only the National Assembly has the authority. Yesterday I heard what some former MPs expect from us. As the first minister, I have the right and the privilege to tell the Bulgarian citizens what to expect from us in the coming months: We will continue to do responsibly and transparently the work for which we were elected and appointed. We will maintain calm and reasonable dialogue in public relations. Our priority in the next 2 months will be the organization of fair, democratic and free elections, and this time The CEC can count on our assistance and support to deal with the difficulties that are emerging as a result of the changes in the Electoral Code, voted by the majority of the deputies in the 48th National Assembly," Donev added.

We remind you that for the second time in the last two years, an official cabinet took over power from a temporary government, whose only change was that of the Minister of Culture – instead of Velislav Minekov, the post was taken by the conductor Nayden Todorov, and the Prime Minister was once again Galab Donev. Half a year ago, he headed the fourth office of Rumen Radev with the tasks of ensuring supplies of natural gas at affordable prices, writing the missing laws under the Recovery Plan and with top priority, and ensuring security in the country against the background of the immediate proximity of the war in Ukraine.

/BNR