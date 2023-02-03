US Ambassador: The Ties between the American and Bulgarian People have Never Been Stronger

“The ties between the American and Bulgarian people have never been stronger, and we are determined to continue to deepen them.” This was said by the US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa. In 2023, the two countries will celebrate the 120th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

“The two-way travel between the United States and Bulgaria is at the very heart of what makes our nations such close friends, partners and allies. I am proud to announce that our consular department is back at full operational capacity and interviewing the same number of visa applicants as before the pandemic,” she said.

Today, the ambassador handed over the visas to students who will be part of this year's summer "US Work and Travel (SWT) Program". Since 2000, more than 120,000 Bulgarian students have participated in it.

"I know you will have a wonderful summer which will provide you with many opportunities for professional experience, personal development and of course the chance to make many happy memories, see new places, try new things and make new friendships, I hope, for life," shared Herro Mustafa.

