The January "Jump" in Prices in Croatia Turned Out to be 0.2%

Inflation in Croatia became the subject of a lot of comments in Bulgaria. Due to the rounding of prices in Croatia, state regulators have started monitoring traders. In 25% of the cases, unjustified price increases were found. 70% of those who used the move to the new currency to push prices up have now returned them back to normal. People in the country say that prices have increased. Except for those who unreasonably increased prices, local statistics report that prices for January compared to December are the same. The central bank is satisfied with the way the euro entered the Croatian system. And the fact that citizens are adapting to the euro is illustrated by the fact that only 10 billion kunas remain outside the banks' vaults.

Diana Glasnova, a Bulgarian journalist in Croatia, said that the problem in Croatia is complex. The price increase itself cannot be said to be after the introduction of the euro, she commented. The increase in prices after the introduction of the euro is minimal, added Glasnova. She also specified that prices are rounded off. She was adamant that the prices in Croatia "jumped" before the euro, and somewhere the merchants deliberately raised them.

