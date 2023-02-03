5 Caretaker Governments out of a Total of 9 in the History of Bulgaria belong to President Radev

President Rumen Radev created five caretaker governments in the past five years, four of which in the last year and a half alone. Yesterday, with his Decree, the President dissolved the 48th National Assembly and directly appointed the 9th caretaker government in the country's history. In addition to Radev's five governments, the country was previously governed by caretaker cabinets, the first of which was that of Reneta Indjova /17 October 1994 to 25 January 1995, it was succeeded by the government of Zhan Videnov/, the second - that of Stefan Sofianski / 12 February - May 21, 1997/, the third - of Marin Raykov /March 13, 2013 to May 29, 2013/, and the fourth - of Georgi Bliznashki /August 6 - November 7, 2014/

President Rumen Radev is a kind of record holder in the creation of caretaker offices

Radev's first official government, created during his first mandate, was with Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov. It was appointed on January 27, 2017 and dissolved on May 4, 2017, and its main task was not only the preparation of the elections, but also the preparation of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU - 2018.

It was composed of 20 ministers: Ilko Semerdzhiev - of health care, Stefan Yanev - of defense, Malina Krumova - deputy prime minister, Denitsa Zlateva - deputy prime minister, Todor Sedlarski - minister of the economy, Nikolay Pavlov - of energy, Spas Popnikolov - of the Ministry of Regional Development, Plamen Uzunov - of internal affairs, Kiril Ananiev - of finance, Galab Donev - of labor and social policy, Hristo Alexiev - of transport, Nikolay Denkov - of education, Maria Pavlova - of justice, Radi Naydenov - of foreign affairs, Rashko Mladenov - of culture , Daniela Dashena - for youth and sports, Hristo Bozukov - for agriculture, Irina Kostova - for the environment and water, and Stella Baltova - for tourism.

The second government /and the sixth overall in the country's history/ was created by Radev with Prime Minister Stefan Yanev. It worked in the period from May 12 to September 16, 2021. Its composition was made up of 19 ministers, of whom Galab Donev was once again the Minister of Social Affairs, Boyko Rashkov was the Minister of Internal Affairs, Atanas Pekanov was the Deputy Prime Minister, Asen Vasilev - the Minister of Finance, Georgi Panayotov - of defense, Stoycho Katsarov - of health care, Violeta Komitova - of the Ministry of Education and Culture, Nikolay Denkov is again the minister of education, Svetlan Stoev - of foreign affairs, Yanaki Stoilov - of justice, Velislav Minekov - of culture, Asen Lichev - of the environment and water, Hristo Bozukov - for agriculture, Georgi Todorov - for transport, Kiril Petkov - for the economy, Andrey Zhivkov - for energy, Stella Baltova - for tourism, Andrey Kuzmanov - for youth and sports.

Radev's third government, /and the seventh overall in the country's history/, was again with Prime Minister Stefan Yanev. It was appointed on September 16, 2021 and works until December 13, 2021. It has almost the same composition as Yanev's first cabinet, but Radev replaces Asen Vassilev as Minister of Finance with Valeri Belchev, and Kiril Petkov resigns from his post of the Minister of Economy at the expense of the newly appointed Daniela Vezieva.

The fourth government created by Radev within a year and a half was with Prime Minister Galab Donev. It was appointed by Decree of August 2, 2022 and worked until February 3, 2023. There were 20 ministers, of which 17 were men and three were women: Lazar Lazarov was the Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Ivan Demerdzhiev - Minister of Internal Affairs, Hristo Alexiev - of transport, Atanas Pekanov was deputy prime minister, Rositsa Velkova-Zheleva was minister of finance, Dimitar Stoyanov - of defense, Asen Medzhidzhiev - of health care, Ivan Shishkov - of regional development, Sasho Penov - of education, Nikolay Milkov - of foreign affairs, Krum Zarkov - for justice, Velislav Minekov - for culture, Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova - for the environment, Yavor Gechev - for agriculture, Nikola Stoyanov - for the economy, Rosen Hristov - for energy, Alexander Pulev - for innovation, Ilin Dimitrov - for tourism, Vesela Lecheva - for sports, and Georgi Todorov - for electronic management.

And the fifth interim government, the ninth in the history of the country, was appointed by President Rumen Radev with Decree No. 27 of February 2, and began work on February 3. Galab Donev remains Prime Minister, the composition of the cabinet is the same as the previous one, but this time Radev preferred to appoint the former director of the State Opera in Ruse and current director of the Sofia Philharmonic, Nayden Todorov.

/BGNES