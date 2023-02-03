COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 38 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 38, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,481 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.5 percent.

One person with confirmed coronavirus infection has died.

To date, there are 242 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in the intensive care units. There are 9 new hospital admissions.

79 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,254,639 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,702 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 81 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,179 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

/BTA