Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Strong Winds in 10 Regions Today: Temperatures Drop to Minus 15° in the Coming Days

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced a yellow code for strong wind in 10 of the 28 Bulgarian regions for today, February 3.

"Code Yellow" means a warning of potentially dangerous weather and is the first of three levels of warning. It is valid for the northern and central regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Ruse, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv. Temporarily strong winds with gusts up to 20 m/s will blow there.

In the country before the night there will be precipitation mainly of snow. It will be more significant in the Rila-Rhodope region. Clouds will begin to break from the north and the northwest wind will weaken.

The minimum temperatures will mostly be between minus 2°C and 3°C, in Sofia around minus 1°C.

In the morning hours, mainly in the mountainous areas, there will still be snow precipitation. Clouds will be variable. Temporarily strong north-west wind will blow in the Danube plain and the western regions of the Upper Thracian plain.

Maximum temperatures will be between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia around 4°C.

In the evening, a rapid increase in cloudiness will begin from the northwest, it will mainly snow, which will cover most of the country on the night of Saturday.

Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly today and will be slightly higher than the average for February.

There will be variable cloudiness in the mountains. Mainly in the morning hours there will be snowfall. A strong and stormy northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 8°C.

Over the Black Sea there will be scattered clouds, reducing after noon to sunny weather. A light and moderate north-westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 7°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water is 6°-8°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

On February 3, the sun in Sofia rises at 7:40 a.m. and sets at 5:41 p.m. The length of the day is 10:01 a.m. The moon sets in Sofia at 6:38 a.m. and rises at 3:15 p.m. Moon phase: two days before full moon.

Weekends (February 4th and 5th)

On Saturday (04.02.) it will be cloudy, windy, with snowfall. They will be significant in quantity in Northern Bulgaria and the mountains, where there will be conditions for blizzards and winds. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 0°C, and the maximum - between 3°C and 8°C.

On Sunday (05.02.) with the orientation of the wind from the north, cold air will invade and the temperatures will drop significantly, the maximum in most of the country will be negative. It will be mostly cloudy, there will also be light snow showers in some places.

The new week

At the beginning of the new week, the cold will continue. In Western Bulgaria, the cloudiness will break, the wind will be weak to moderate from the northwest. In the eastern regions, it will remain with a moderate and strong northerly wind, on Monday it will be cloudy, in some places with light snow showers, and on Tuesday the cloudiness will break and decrease there as well. The minimum temperatures will be from minus 14°C - minus 15°C in places in Western Bulgaria to minus 3°C - minus 4°C along the Black Sea, and the maximum will be between minus 5°C and 0°C. In the coming days, the wind will weaken, temperatures will rise slightly, but it will remain relatively cold. There will be more cloud cover and light snowfall in places on Wednesday.

