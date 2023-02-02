Christo Grozev was forced to leave Austria: He was Threatened by Russian Agents
Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev was forced to leave Austria, where he has lived for nearly 20 years. According to the Viennese newspaper "Falter", he was threatened by the Russian security services, "24 Chasa" reported.
According to Grozev, he suspects that "there are more Russian agents than policemen" in the Austrian capital.
The journalist intended to go to Vienna after a trip to the US, but was warned by relatives that he could be in danger if he decided to do so.
Christo Grozev, 53, was involved in some of the high-profile investigations, such as the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in 2018. He also investigated the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. A few days ago it became clear that the documentary about the Russian oppositionist “Navalny”, in the creation of which Christo Grozev from the Bellingcat platform also participated, was nominated for an Oscar.
In July Russia's FSB announced that Grozev was involved in a Ukrainian military intelligence operation to hijack military aircraft from Russia.
"They consider me a criminal, but I can't defend myself because I don't know what I'm accused of. And they obviously want me to understand that they know exactly where I live," the journalist explained to Falter.
Grozev denies all the charges against him and in turn accuses the Russian authorities of falsifying evidence to support their claims.
