Lavrov: Moldova could be the next Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again threatened Chisinau, saying that "the West has already set its sights on the Republic of Moldova to play the role of the next Ukraine" and that Maia Sandu "is ready, practically, for almost anything, including an alliance with Romania", reported the "Romania Journal", quoting the Moldovan television TVR.

"Now Moldova is being considered for this role. First of all, because they managed to put at the head of the country a president through quite specific methods, far from being freely democratic, a president who wants to join NATO, has Romanian citizenship, is ready to unite with Romania and, in general, she is ready for almost anything," says Lavrov in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV and RIA. He answered the question of which of the countries surrounding Russia can follow the path of Ukraine.

Maia Sandu has repeatedly spoken out in favor of Ukraine's victory over Russia and stated that otherwise "everyone will be in danger". Last month, the president of the Republic of Moldova said that "we must stop Russia and help Ukraine win the war."

Read more from the 344th day of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES