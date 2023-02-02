In 5 Months Bulgaria has Exported over 1 Billion Euros worth of Weapons

In five months, Bulgaria exported weapons with a total value of 1,016,336,858 euros, reported BGNES.

The information is from the period March 1 to August 1, 2022. For the specified period, 289 permits were issued for the export and transfer of defense-related products.

The end users of the Bulgarian arms industry are: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, RN Macedonia, Serbia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Benin, Lesotho, Tunisia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Somalia, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, South Africa, South Korea, UAE, India, Nigeria, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Niger, Senegal, Malaysia, Egypt, Bangladesh, Israel, Turkey, Philippines, Mexico, Mongolia, Taiwan, Jordan, Oman.

Missing from this list is Ukraine, which during this period was defending itself and waging a heavy war with Russia.

The decisions on issuing permits for the export, import and transfer of weapons are made by the Interdepartmental Commission for Export Control and Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction to the Minister of Economy and Industry. Its composition includes representatives of the National Security State Agency, the Military Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

For the issuance of the permits, the Interdepartmental Commission took into account the provided end-user certificates and international import certificates issued by the competent state authorities of the countries of final use.

