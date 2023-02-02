Bulgaria is among the EU countries with the Highest Household Expenditure on Food and Soft Drinks

In 2021, EU households spent over 1.035 billion euros, which is equivalent to 7.1% of the total EU GDP, on "Food and non-alcoholic beverages", according to data from the official European statistics agency Eurostat.

This represents a share of 14.3% of the total expenditure of households in the Union, with a decrease of 0.5 percentage points compared to a year earlier (compared to 14.8% of GDP in 2020).

The highest shares of expenditure on "Food and non-alcoholic beverages" in 2021 were registered in Romania (24.8%), Lithuania (20.4%) and Bulgaria (20.1%), followed by Estonia (19, 9%), Poland and Slovakia (both with 19.6% of GDP).

At the same time, the lowest expenditure on food and soft drinks was in Ireland (8.3% of GDP), Luxembourg (9.0%), Austria (10.9%), Denmark and Germany (both 11, 8%).

Compared to 2020, the share of total household expenditure on food decreased in all EU countries, except Poland and Slovakia, where it increased by 0.2 percentage points each. The biggest declines were reported in Greece (down 1.7 percentage points), Lithuania (down 1.4 pp) and Croatia, Estonia and Slovenia (all down 1.3 percentage points).

At the same time, almost 1% of EU GDP was spent in 2021 on alcoholic beverages.

In 2021, EU households spent €128 billion (equivalent to 0.9% of EU GDP) on "alcoholic beverages". This represents 1.8% of their total consumer spending, the same percentage share as in 2020, according to Eurostat.

Among EU members, the highest shares of total spending on alcoholic beverages in 2021 were registered in Latvia (5.0%), Estonia (4.7%), Poland (3.7%), Lithuania and the Czech Republic (both 3.6%), while the lowest were reported in Greece and Italy (both 1.0% of GDP), the Netherlands (1.3%) and Spain (1.4%). According to this indicator, Bulgaria is around the average level of 1.8% for the entire European Union.

In 2021, compared to the previous year, the share of total household expenditure on alcohol remained unchanged in 10 EU countries (Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia) and increased only in Croatia (by 0.6 percentage points). Among the other EU members, the largest decline was reported in Ireland (by 0.5 percentage points), Latvia and Lithuania (both by 0.4 percentage points), Spain and Estonia (by 0.3 percentage points each).

/BNR, Eurostat