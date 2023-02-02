Survey: Every Fifth Bulgarian has been in the Car with a Drunk Driver

Nearly one fifth of Bulgarians have been in the car with a driver who has consumed alcohol. 37% have witnessed how their relative or acquaintance gets behind the wheel after using alcohol or drugs. 275,000 Bulgarians admit that they drove while intoxicated. This is indicated by the data from a survey by the sociological agency "Trend".

According to the survey participants, the three leading factors for road accidents in the country are speeding (27%), driving under the influence of alcohol (24%) and driving after using drugs (17%).

Although drunk driving is considered a leading risk factor, nearly a fifth of Bulgarians admit that they have gotten into a car driven by a relative or acquaintance who has consumed alcohol. This is true to a greater extent for men (25% of them), as well as for a quarter of younger people between the ages of 18 and 39.

Approximately four out of ten Bulgarians (37%) have witnessed how their acquaintance, friend or relative gets behind the wheel after using alcohol and/or drugs. This happened significantly more often to men (45%), as well as half of the youngest in the 18 to 29 age group.

275 thousand Bulgarians (5%) admit that they themselves have driven while intoxicated. The most common justification for this was that they were feeling well or that the trip was short distance.

The majority of Bulgarians (86%) believe that legislative changes are necessary to increase the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Stricter punishments are associated with a reduction in the number of incidents – 89% are rather or completely convinced of this. At the same time, there is a consensus regarding the opinion that currently the state does not deal adequately with law breakers – 94% share this completely or somewhat.

The opinion categorically dominates that driving under the influence of alcohol is risky, regardless of the amount consumed – 96% completely or rather agree with this. The assessment of driving under the influence of drugs is even more categorical - 98% are completely or rather convinced that it is dangerous, regardless of the type and quantity used.

*The research was conducted between December 1 and 8, 2022 through a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview with a tablet among 1,005 people aged 18+.

/BGNES, Trend