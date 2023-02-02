Poland: Distrust of Germany is Growing because of its Policy towards Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he sees a growing distrust of Germany in Europe because of Berlin's policy regarding Ukraine, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"I would say that a year ago, many countries had great confidence in Germany," Morawiecki told Bild in an interview published last night. "Now the pendulum has shifted towards mistrust. Especially in the family of Central and Eastern European countries," the Polish leader pointed out.

Germany could provide much greater support for Ukraine, Morawiecki believes. He also accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of continuing to misjudge Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Polish prime minister expressed skepticism about the idea of talks with the Kremlin.

"I think this idea is wrong, because we would only give Putin a chance to take a breather and we would achieve nothing. Putin actually achieves his goals with such talks, because with them he shows the rest of the world and his own people:  See how everyone is looking for me, everyone wants to talk to me, everything depends on me".

As for the debate over sending Western fighter jets to Ukraine, Morawiecki said he was open to the delivery of F-16s.

