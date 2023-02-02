Ukrainians with temporary protection will be able to stay in Bulgaria until March 4, 2024. This was decided by the caretaker government at its meeting yesterday.

Temporary protection allows Ukrainian citizens who have acquired this status to work and study in the country. Children can attend a kindergarten or nursery if there are available spots.

However, Ukrainians who want to stay in Bulgaria after March 4, 2024 will have to re-register, with the process starting this month and continuing until the end of March. According to official data, 151,346 Ukrainians have received temporary protection in Bulgaria, but in reality only 49,491 are currently in the country.

Temporary protection was introduced in all European Union countries in 2022, days after the start of the war in Ukraine. It was stipulated that its initial term was one year, but even then it was written that it was possible to extend this measure. Already in October 2022, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson announced that the European Union will extend it at least until 2024, and this decision was officially made on January 10 of this year.

