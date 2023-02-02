Erdogan is not backing down on Sweden's NATO Membership
“Turkey does not support Sweden joining NATO as long as it allows attacks on Islam's holy book, the Quran”, said the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Our opinion on Finland is positive, but not on Sweden," he said.
His remarks came after Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan burned copies of the Quran on two separate occasions last week - first outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm and then outside a mosque in Denmark. Paludan also said he would burn the Muslim holy book every Friday until Sweden was accepted into the NATO alliance.
Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May last year, a decision prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.
The acceptance of new members into the alliance requires the unanimous consent of all NATO members, including Turkey, which has been a member of the alliance for more than 70 years.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 345 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Speculations about a Peace Plan and an End to the War
- » The January "Jump" in Prices in Croatia Turned Out to be 0.2%
- » The US and Canada are Tracking Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloons
- » The European Commission will return the Monitoring of the Rule of Law in Bulgaria
- » Lavrov: Moldova could be the next Ukraine
- » Day 344 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Von der Leyen visits Kyiv, Russian Officer witnessed Brutal Torture of Ukrainians (UPDATED)