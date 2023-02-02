COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 60, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3009 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is two percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 252 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in the intensive care units. There are 18 new hospital admissions.

69 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,254,560 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,744 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 108 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,098 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,182 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,295,486 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA