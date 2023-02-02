Light Precipitation in Western Bulgaria, Strong Wind in 18 Regions

Cloudiness will increase and thicken from the west around and after noon on Thursday. Light rain will begin, which will change to snow in the evening and will be temporarily intense in the Rila-Rhodope region.

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 2°C and 3°C, in Sofia - minus 1°C. It will be windy, with moderate to strong winds from the west-northwest. 18 regions have a yellow code for strong wind and gusts of 22-24 m/s are expected there, only in southern Bulgaria the wind will be weaker.

Daytime temperatures will rise a little more and the maximum will be between 7°C and 12°C, in Sofia - around 7°C.

Cloudiness will be significant over the mountains. There will be snowfall, mostly light, in the evening in the Rila-Rhodope region they will be temporarily intense. It will be quite windy, with strong and gusty winds from the northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 7°C.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be changeable, in the north - more often significant, and light rain will fall in some places. It will be windy, with moderate to strong winds from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 8°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 6°C on the northern coast to 9°C on the southern. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

