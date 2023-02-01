Bulgaria allowed the Export to Ukraine of Petroleum Products obtained from Russian Crude Oil
From February 5, 2023, the export of oil products from Bulgaria to Ukraine is allowed, the Council of Ministers decided at its regular meeting.
By its decision, the government allowed the granting of a derogation under Art. 3m, paragraph 7, paragraph 2 of Council Regulation (EU) 2022/2474 of 16.12.2022 amending Regulation (EU) No. 833/2014 on restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.
The export of certain refined petroleum products derived from Russian crude oil imported on the basis of the obtained derogation for imports to third countries is also permitted.
This is necessary to limit environmental and safety risks, as such products cannot be stored safely on the territory of the country, the cabinet said.
