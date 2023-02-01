The European Commission approved Funds for Highway "Europa" from Sofia to Kalotina

The European Commission has given approval for the construction of nearly 33 km of the new "Europa" highway in the section connecting the Kalotina checkpoint on the border with Serbia and the ring road of Sofia. The investment of over 183 million euros from the EU Cohesion Fund will contributed to the better integration of the Bulgarian road system into the European transport network.

The project is financed under the Operational Program "Transport and Transport Infrastructure" 2014-2020.

The highway has a design speed of 110 km/h and is built to carry heavy vehicles. The road is 27 m wide, with two lanes in each direction. Of the total 33,403 km stretch, a 17 km section is already in operation and is an upgrade of the existing I-8 road. This section includes two intersections near Slivnica and connections with road III-811.

The remaining 16,456 km are under construction on a route that deviates from that of I-8. It has a junction north of Kostinbrod and another to the south. Connections will be built with I-8 and other roads connecting Sofia, Kostinbrod and Kalotina.

Part of the main Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), the I-8 between Kalotina and the Sofia Ring Road provides an important connection to the TEN-T Orient/Eastern Mediterranean Corridor. Before the implementation of the project, it was a single-lane road with two -, three- and four-lane sections, indicated by the EC.

The project will increase the capacity of the road, bringing it in line with TEN-T motorway standards. As a result, safety and traffic flow are expected to improve and overtaking restrictions will be removed.

By diverting traffic from urban areas, the highway will reduce noise and emissions, benefiting the health and quality of life of local residents. It will also make the region a more attractive investment destination.

/BNT