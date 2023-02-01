Bulgargaz offers a Gas Price of BGN 124.35/MWh for February

Business » ENERGY | February 1, 2023, Wednesday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz offers a Gas Price of BGN 124.35/MWh for February @Capital

BGN 124.35/MWh (excluding excise duty and VAT) is the final proposed price for February 2023 at which Bulgargaz EAD will sell natural gas to final suppliers and to persons who have been issued a license for the production and transmission of thermal energy.

This was announced by the company today. The price is expected to be confirmed later today by Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

The proposed price is nearly 31% lower than the one confirmed for the month of January 2023, reminds "Bulgargaz".

/BNT

