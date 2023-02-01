The Construction of the Bulgarian Route of the Gas Connection with Serbia has Started

The construction of the gas connection between Bulgaria and Serbia has started on Bulgarian territory. According to the plan, it should connect the towns of Novi Iskar and Nis.

The presidents of the two countries, Rumen Radev and Alexander Vucic, gave a symbolic start to the construction activities on the territory of Bulgaria.

President Radev reminded that Bulgaria proved itself as a reliable transit country and even in the worst situation, when our country ran out of Russian gas, it continued to export blue fuel to Serbia without any problems. Our country is also the third largest net exporter of electricity in Europe.

"Gas connections are not just infrastructure projects, but a symbol of the potential of our region for the future. The interconnector is a pledge for the future, but also an expression of the will of our countries not only to build bilateral relations, but also a pan-European future based on solidarity and innovative technologies. It is an example of how our sustainable cooperation with the EC leads to mutual benefits not only for our countries. It is an example of the successful implementation of the European strategy for affordable energy. This interconnector is a success for Bulgaria as well, because we gain access to expanded markets," said Rumen Radev.

"Bulgaria is at a crossroads - this includes gas supplies, and this is a strategic advantage. Bulgaria accepts its responsibility to be a guarantor of security in the region. This interconnector gives us the opportunity to benefit from the rest of the country's network, guaranteeing the lowest possible prices not only for Bulgaria, but also for the region," Energy Minister Rosen Hristov pointed out.

The first sod of the gas connection between the two countries was made on February 1 last year in Serbia. Now the construction of the Bulgarian track begins.

The gas pipeline has a total length of 170 kilometers, 67 of which are in Bulgaria. The capacity of the pipe, which will be able to transport gas in both directions, is 1.8 billion cubic meters. The cost of its construction in our country is over BGN 140 million. Part of the amount is provided by European programs.

The gas connection should be commissioned in October this year. Its construction has been delayed for more than 11 years, and the idea for the implementation of the project dates back to 2009

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT