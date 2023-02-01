Bulgaria’s National Bank increased the Main Interest Rate for February

BNB increased the main interest rate in February to 1.82. In January it was 1.42%.

The central bank started increasing the main interest rate since October last year, when it went from 0 percent to 0.49 percent.

In its pure form, the basic interest rate is applied to a limited extent in the banking market, but it is a prerequisite for determining the reference interest rates of credit institutions.

With its increase, the legal interest for delay also increases, which is 10% plus the value of the indicator.

/BNT