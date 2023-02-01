Bulgaria’s National Bank increased the Main Interest Rate for February

February 1, 2023, Wednesday
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

BNB increased the main interest rate in February to 1.82. In January it was 1.42%.

The central bank started increasing the main interest rate since October last year, when it went from 0 percent to 0.49 percent.

In its pure form, the basic interest rate is applied to a limited extent in the banking market, but it is a prerequisite for determining the reference interest rates of credit institutions.

With its increase, the legal interest for delay also increases, which is 10% plus the value of the indicator.

