COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 60, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3198 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.88 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 255 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 33 are in intensive care units. There are 26 new hospital admissions.

99 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,254,491 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,756 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 84 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,606,990 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,179 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,295,426 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA