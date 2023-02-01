From February 5: Arctic Cold sets in Bulgaria

We welcome the first day of February with fluctuating clouds with frequent breaks during the day, but no precipitation. Light snow is still possible to drift over some mountain massifs and in separate points of Eastern Bulgaria, but the amounts will be insignificant. Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will be in the range of 4 to 9 degrees Celsius, from minus 1 to minus 7 in the mountains. A cold wind will continue to blow from the west, with stronger gusts on the mountains and in the western half of the Danube plain.

On Thursday, daytime temperatures will rise to 10-12 degrees in some areas, but will cool down quickly after that. Rain will fall from north to south in the hours until midnight. As the temperatures drop in the evening and at night, snowfall is expected, which will cover the areas around the Western and Central Stara Planina, as well as around the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria. It will remain windy almost until the very end of the week, and temperatures will drop. On Saturday, there will be more substantial snowfall with retention of snow cover.

From February 5 onwards, we will feel the predicted sharper cooling. Arctic cold will invade the Balkans, which will bring us a series of icy days with morning temperatures of minus 10, minus 12 degrees in the traditionally cold parts of the country.

Medium-term forecasts are that the February cold, with certain fluctuations, will last until the middle of the month. In the days around February 10-12, there is also an increased probability of more significant snowfall along the passage of a Mediterranean cyclone.

