Bulgaria: A 17-year-old Student Died in a Classroom in Burgas

A 17-year-old student died at the English language high school "Geo Milev" in Burgas, BTA reported, referring to the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Burgas.

The incident happened in a classroom.

According to initial information, the girl fell to the ground and hit a hard object.

"It's definitely not an accident," commented the director of the Regional Health Inspection in the city, Dr. Georgi Pazderov, to the BNR correspondent in Burgas. According to him, the child had a chronic illness that developed incredibly fast. Whether it is the cause of death will become clear after the appointed examination, which is currently underway.

According to initial information, the girl felt sick in class, and the emergency services responded within minutes. Two emergency teams fought for her life, BNR also writes.

An inspection is being carried out, the police said.

Psychologists are involved with the other students who became witnesses. Classes are closed.

More details are expected.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews