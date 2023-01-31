A Bulgarian who worked in a Call Center is being Extradited to Germany

District Court - Stara Zagora decided to extradite a young Bulgarian who worked in a call center to Germany. He was requested with a European arrest warrant after four other colleagues of his were detained and extradited, reported the court's press center.

The man is accused of participating in an organized criminal group, computer crimes and fraud, committed while he worked as a so-called sales agent in a call center of trading platforms. The frauds committed are for over 1.5 million euros.

In the course of the court proceedings, guarantees were obtained from the German judicial authorities that in the event of a final verdict in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Bulgarian would be returned to his homeland to serve the sentence. The court accepted these guarantees as valid and sufficient to fulfill the requirements of the law for ensuring the necessary protection of the Bulgarian citizen.

The German judicial authorities have also sent a notification about the appointment of a defense attorney to the requested person by the District Court - Bamberg.

District Court - Stara Zagora took a measure of remand "detention" in relation to the requested person until his actual handover to the issuing country - the Federal Republic of Germany.

The decision of the court is subject to appeal before the Plovdiv Court of Appeal within 5 days.

/BNR