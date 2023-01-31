EU with Higher Solar and Wind Energy Production in 2022 than Gas

In 2022, solar and wind power account for around 22% of EU electricity generation, the highest share in the EU to date. At the same time, the production of electricity from gas represents 20%, which is 1 pp. less than in 2021. This is reported by DPA, referring to a study by the Ember think tank.

According to Ember, EU countries produced 203 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar energy in 2022 - 24% more than in 2021. Analysts note that thanks to this, Europe was able to save €10 billion on the purchase of gas. Wind power also generated 420 TWh of energy, which is 33 TWh more than in 2021.

The largest share of renewable energy production comes from Germany. During the year, the country generated 126 TWh of wind energy and 59 TWh of solar energy. At the same time, green energy accounts for only 10% of total electricity production in Germany, notes Ember.

The transition to green energy is accelerating amid declining gas supplies from Russia. In 2022, Gazprom significantly reduced the amount of gas supplied to the EU. In addition, gas supplies through the Nord Stream gas pipeline have been completely suspended indefinitely due to disruptions.

