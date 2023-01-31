WCC and DB accuse the other parties of a Conspiracy against the Admission of Bulgaria to the Eurozone

“We Continue the Change” (WCC) and “Democratic Bulgaria” (DB) accused the other 5 parliamentary represented formations of a conspiracy against the admission of Bulgaria to the Eurozone and the implementation of the justice reform.

Martin Dimitrov from "Democratic Bulgaria" insisted on the immediate adoption of the changes in the Insurance Code, in order "not to miss the last train to enter the Eurozone".

The reason for the declaration read by him was the lack of a quorum at yesterday's meeting of the Economic Policy Committee, which was the reason why the changes in the Code were not accepted in the second reading. According to the petitioner, the Ministry of Finance, they are a condition for Bulgaria's negotiations to join the Eurozone, and according to the insurance industry and the rest of the people's representatives, they would lead to fraud, siphoning off companies and an increase in the price of the mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance due to the requirement that domestic insurers pay first for road accidents abroad, and only then to be able to dispute the claims.

Martin Dimitrov stated:

"In order to not have a quorum, there is an agreement between GERB, DPS, BSP, ‘Vazrazhdane’ and ‘Bulgarian Rise’, because they are not coming together. This is an agreement between all of them. That is what it is about. If we miss the train to the Eurozone now, it is not known when there will be a new invitation for us".

Miroslav Ivanov from "We Continue the Change" criticized the refusal of the Law Commission to vote in the second reading on the changes to create a mechanism to investigate the chief prosecutor and the amendments to the anti-corruption legislation:

"The truth is that the colleagues from GERB, DPS, BSP, ‘Vazrazhdane’ and ‘Bulgarian Rise’ had the will to accept the changes in the electoral legislation, but they did not have the will to accept a mechanism for investigating the chief prosecutor and they did not have the will to accept amendments to the law, which will guarantee the fight against corruption".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR