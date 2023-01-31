EU: The Eurozone will avoid Recession this Winter
The Eurozone economy will avoid recession this winter after growing by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to official data from the European Union's Statistics Agency.
The figure was lower than the 0.3% growth recorded in the third quarter of 2022, but better than economists' forecasts for a contraction.
The European Union's statistics agency also said the single currency area's economy grew by 3.5% in 2022.
