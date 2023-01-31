Bulgaria’s National Bank Withdraws Old Banknotes with Denomination of BGN 20 from Circulation – Check Where You can Change yours!

The 20 BGN banknotes from 2005 will be removed from circulation from February 1 and will no longer be legal tender. After this date, banknotes with a nominal value of BGN 20, 2005 issue, will be exchanged at the cash desks of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) at nominal value without limit of quantity, without fee and without deadline for exchange. BNB will be the only place where citizens can exchange the banknotes! They will not be accepted anywhere else, including other banks.

The 20 BGN banknotes from 2005 (they are purple)

However, the BGN 20 banknotes from the remaining issues will remain in circulation. According to Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) statistics, there are currently 124,033,555 banknotes with nomination BGN 20 in circulation with a total value of over BGN 2.4 billion.

For the last year, 448 counterfeit 20 BGN banknotes were discovered.

The last banknote with a nominal 20 BGN (in use today)

The last issue of banknotes with a nominal value of BGN 20 was from 2020. Anti-counterfeiting measures have been increased. An additional sign for the blind was added - three thick and seven thin lines placed at an angle on the two short sides of the banknote.

The hologram tape has optical effects that change when the viewing angle is changed - an image of an eagle and a lion. There is also a color holographic portrait of Stefan Stambolov, a stylized image of the Order of Valor, images of an upright crowned lion with a dynamic effect and a three-dimensional image of the number "20".

Security thread - embedded in the paper, partially protruding in sectors on the reverse side, with light repeating text "BNB 20" and with a dynamic "fan" effect, changing its color from green to blue. The image of the repeating text "BNB 20" is read from the front side when the banknote is placed against a light source.

High-resolution watermark – seen when the banknote is placed against a light source. It consists of a high-resolution halftone image of the portrait of Stefan Stambolov. The image is also seen on the reverse side of the banknote.

