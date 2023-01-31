Bulgaria is again at the Bottom of the EU in Transparency International's 2022 Corruption Index

Bulgaria is once again at the bottom of the European Union in the 2022 Corruption Index of the international anti-corruption organization Transparency International.

Our country is placed in 72nd place with an index of 43 points. In the last place among the countries of the European Union is Hungary with an index of 42 points.

According to the executive director of "Transparency without Borders" Kalin Slavov, one of the reasons why we are among the last in Europe is the ongoing political crisis in our country.

"Despite the short life of the 48th National Assembly, there were bills that tried to introduce practices like in Hungary and in Russia," he commented.

Compared to the previous year, the index marked a slight increase of one point, explained the Bulgarian branch of “Transparency Without Borders”.

According to Ognyan Minchev, despite the changes of governments, the country continues to stand in the same place in terms of the fight against corruption, therefore - he was categorical - this topic should stop being used as political chewing gum:

"Furthermore, even when there were individuals and political teams in Bulgaria who made a more definite commitment to ‘cleanse’ the Bulgarian institutions of massive corruption, this ambition ‘happily’ died out over time. And since , as the cynics say, ‘you can't be in power in Bulgaria and stay in power if you don't dip your toes in honey’, because the oligarchy itself, which is the backbone of economic and political power in the country, will not leave you in power , if you continue to be principled and decisive in the purification of the state", pointed out Ognyan Minchev during the presentation of the results of the latest study by "Transparency International".

Chart of Bulgaria's Corruption Index

/BNR