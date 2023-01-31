Croatian President: We stole Kosovo from Serbia, Crimea will never be Ukraine

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said Kosovo was "annexed" and "stolen" from Serbia by the international community and that comparisons between Belgrade and Moscow should not be made, while also trying to defend Russia's point of view.

Milanovic, whose country recognized Kosovo's independence a month after it was declared in 2008, commented on the topic, in response to a question related to Serbia and Russia. "Until you understand that Serbia and Russia are not the same... This, unfortunately, is a painful fact and a danger."

"We and the international community did it," Milanovic explained, N1 and Al Jazeera's Balkan newsroom reported. "We annexed Kosovo, We and the international community. It was taken from Serbia. Who, if not us? Did we recognize Kosovo? It's not annexation, it's theft. What's it called? Separation."

"Serbs, those cobblers"

On the one hand, the situation with Crimea (whose annexation his country also does not recognize) is similar for him: "It is the same with Crimea - Crimea will never be Ukraine again. This is what leading German generals say."

At the same time, you cannot compare "the Serbs, these cobblers who rebelled here, with a world nuclear superpower", continued Milanovic, who since the beginning of the war in Ukraine has not supported Europe's approach and insists that Russia was " provoked" since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. "We are entering deeper and deeper into a clash with a superpower", he said and expressed the opinion that not a single American tank will reach Ukraine this year (American media wrote that this is most expected -late in late 2023 or early 2024).

"Deranged emotions and hatred are leading Europe to great danger" because Russia is a dangerous country. "The question is not how much we help Ukraine. This is not help, this is torture. They should have sat down at the negotiating table. 300,000 Ukrainians should die (to end the war). It hurts my heart, as I'm watching this... It's Armageddon."

An important moment for Kosovo

Milanovic makes the comparisons at a crucial moment for both the war in Ukraine (while the West gathers more equipment and ammunition and the two armies prepare for spring) and the relationship between Serbia and Kosovo, which the international community is trying to convince to sign a normalization agreement.

A new document proposed by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation suggests to Pristina how to accept the most difficult request - to create an Association of Serbian Municipalities that is not subordinate to Belgrade. In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic has spoken of strong pressure from the West, words that some observers say is setting the stage for a deal.

An Albanian newspaper publication is circulating a non-official document with sharp language, according to which both countries stand to lose a lot if they do not accept normalization.

