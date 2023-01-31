Washington suspends Export Licenses for Huawei
The US administration has suspended the export licenses of American companies for the production of the Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer Huawei and is considering the introduction of а ban, the Financial Times reported.
Restrictions on Huawei, one of the pioneers in the deployment of 5G mobile networks, began during the presidency of Donald Trump, when supplies were only possible with government permission. "The Commerce Department has notified a number of companies that it is no longer issuing licenses to export US technology to Huawei," the article said, citing "several people familiar with the administration's discussions." Bloomberg also reports that a number of officials in Joe Biden's administration are advocating a ban on all sales to a Chinese company suspected of having ties to the Chinese government and military.
